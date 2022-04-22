Mott, ND (KXNET) — A Mott man was killed April 21 inside the Mott-Regent School during a fight related to child custody.

According to WDAY’s Matt Henson, the 34-year-old man got into a fight with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. The man was reportedly upset that the boyfriend had been added to the school’s contact list.

A Hettinger County sheriff’s deputy was called to the school to handle the fight. According to Henson, the father was tased after he became physical with the deputy. The deputy then reportedly shot and killed the man.

Friends of the victim say the man’s youngest son witnessed the incident.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the fatal shooting.