Mountain lion sightings reported in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police said they received several calls about a mountain lion in Fargo. The calls about the sighting near Lemkey Park came in Sunday night.

Officers didn’t find the mountain lion but planned to put out surveillance equipment to see if they could confirm the sighting. The state Game and Fish Department has been notified.

Police are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets when they’re outside.

Last month, West Fargo police shot and killed a mountain lion in Rendezvous Park because it was considered a threat in an urban area.

There have been other reported sightings of mountain lions in West Fargo in recent months.