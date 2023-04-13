(KXNET) — In a case with North Dakota ties, a Montana woman has been sentenced to just over five years in prison for what amounted to financial abuse of her elderly in-laws.

Carol Ann Feist, 57, Whitehall, Montana, will serve 65 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and pay $134,000 in restitution.

Feist was sentenced Thursday in Federal District Court in Bismarck by Judge Daniel L. Hovland. She earlier pled guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft charges.

According to authorities, in October 2021, Feist called a customer service representative at a US Bank in Bismarck and pretended to be her mother-in-law. Feist fraudulently provided the representatives with her mother-in-law’s personal information and started a $134,000 wire transfer from the mother-in-law and father-in-law’s checking account to a title company in Helena, Montana.

The transaction was the life savings of Feist’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, and the transfer was done without their knowledge or permission. Carol Feist used the money as a down payment on a home she bought in Whitehall, Montana.

Before she stole the money from her mother-in-law, Feist also impersonated her father-in-law by listing him as a co-borrower on the new property.

During the purchase of the property, Feist showed real estate closing documents that had both a forged signature and a fake State of North Dakota notary stamp. Feist executed these transactions without the knowledge or permission of her father-in-law.

During these activities, Feist’s father-in-law was in hospice care and has since passed away.

“Financial abuse of the elderly is a serious crime,” United State Attorney Max Schneider said. “Whether it is foreign-based scammers or a family member, federal law sets forth serious penalties for those who defraud senior citizens. Today’s strong sentence is a credit to our career prosecutors and partners in law enforcement.”