Mule deer rebound continues in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says a limited fall survey indicates another year of good mule deer fawn production in the western part of the state.

Biologists counted 2,116 mule deer in an aerial survey in October. That’s down slightly from last fall, but officials could survey only 18 of 24 study areas this year.

This year’s ratio of 82 fawns per 100 does is similar to last year, and the ratio of 36 bucks per 100 does is considered healthy.

Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota in 2012, to help the population recover. Restrictions have been lifted in phases since 2016.