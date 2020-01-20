Multiple Reports of Fake Police

(FARGO, N.D.)– Recent reports of fake police pulling people over in Minnesota are worrying a local woman who went through the same thing years ago.

Cassie Norman was driving on Highway 10 near Hawley back in 2018 when she was pulled over by someone she thought was a police officer.

When it was clear that he wasn’t one, she took off and called 911.

Last week, the same thing was reported twice in the same night just miles from where it happened to Norman. One suspect description was the same as what Cassie had described to police a year and a half ago. Now, she’s concerned it’s the same person.

“It definitely seems like he wants something if he’s risking on public roads like that just out in the open, he’s trying to get something,” Norman shared.

The Clay County Sheriff says a legitimate police officer will have three things: a uniform, a badge, and several flashing lights on their vehicle.