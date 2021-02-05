Murder charge filed against Fargo boyfriend of slain woman

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded for a Fargo man after the woman he’s accused of assaulting died of her injuries.
Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Plumlee is now charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Kirsten Knaus.
She was hospitalized following the assault in early December at a Fargo apartment and died later that month.
Court documents say Plumlee pushed Knaus down some stairs during an argument after she struck him in the head with a frying pan.
Plumlee remains in the Cass County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.