Murder charge filed against Fargo boyfriend of slain woman

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded for a Fargo man after the woman he’s accused of assaulting died of her injuries.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Plumlee is now charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, Kirsten Knaus.

She was hospitalized following the assault in early December at a Fargo apartment and died later that month.

Court documents say Plumlee pushed Knaus down some stairs during an argument after she struck him in the head with a frying pan.

Plumlee remains in the Cass County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

