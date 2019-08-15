N.D. couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning during Sturgis rally

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., for the landmark Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Officials are expecting a smaller and quieter rally than last year’s 75th anniversary event, which drew record crowds. The 76th rally in western South Dakota’s Black Hills is Aug. 8-14, 2016. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A man and a woman from North Dakota have died of carbon monoxide poisoning while camping during the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin identifies the pair as 55-year-old Daniel Baker of Arnegard, North Dakota, and 58-year-old Donna Cuccia of Turtle Lake, North Dakota.

Authorities discovered the bodies inside an enclosed trailer at a campground Monday. A relative called after the couple failed to come home.

The couple had used the trailer to haul a motorcycle to the rally, then placed a mattress on the floor along with a gas-powered generator to power a cooling fan.

An Omaha, Nebraska, man also died from asphyxiation in his motor home and three motorcyclists died in crashes during the rally, which ended Sunday.