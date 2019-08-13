N.D. Highway Patrol Granted Waiver to Fly Drones Over People

Another North Dakota law enforcement agency can now fly drones over people.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol received a four-year waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Making them the first state highway patrol agency in the U.S. to receive this type of waiver.

Highway Patrol says they will use drones to safely photograph and measure complicated crash scenes.

They say, in some cases, using drones may mean they’re able to block fewer roadways and decrease traffic delays.

They also say it will help in fleeing cases, missing persons or search and rescue missions like the video you see here– taken in an aircraft where Highway Patrol was able to rescue two stranded kayakers in the Missouri River, over the summer.

Monday, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department made the same announcement.