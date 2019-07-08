N.D. remains one of the best states in which to start a business

FILE – In this June 19, 2019, file photo cargo containers are stacked on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. Manufacturers see the Trump administration’s trade policies as a bigger challenge than the economy. That’s one of the findings of a quarterly survey by the National Association of Manufacturers, or NAM, released last week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

If you’re going to start a business, you might as well start in North Dakota.

The Peace Garden State ranks #4 in the nation, thanks in part to its first-place rankings for average growth in the number of small businesses, its industrial variety and the number of startups per capita.

In North Dakota, it seems, people like to try it on their own before working for someone else.

The rankings, produced by personal finance website WalletHub, compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of startup success to determine the most fertile grounds in which to launch and grow an enterprise.

Montana came in 9th, while South Dakota ranked 22nd and Minnesota claimed the 17th spot.

The #1 state in which to start a business? Texas, according to the data survey.

Coming in at #50? Rhode Island.

You can read the complete survey and the methodology used here.