N.D. taxable sales up nearly 10% from 2018 in 1st quarter

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2019 increased nearly 10% over the same period the previous year.

Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled nearly $4.4 billion, a 9.6% increase over the three-month span in 2018.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says it’s a good measure of economic activity in the state.

Thirteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported gains over the year. The mining and oil extraction sector increased by nearly $124 million, or 21.6%.

Williston, Minot and Dickinson saw increases in taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter. Fargo and Bismarck, the state’s two largest cities, saw declines of less than 1%.