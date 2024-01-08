NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an order to make naloxone free to ND Medicaid members.

According to a news release, naloxone is a medication that is used to block or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The statewide order will allow ND Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies to distribute over-the-counter naloxone products to Medicaid members.

The order will also be used by enrolled pharmacies to submit claims for reimbursement to ND Medicaid. Participating pharmacies will be required to comply with counseling requirements and follow legal requirements for prescriptions, labels, and recordkeeping.

“Naloxone is a critical tool in addressing the overdose epidemic,” said Sarah Aker, the HHS Medical Services Division Director. “Making this lifesaving medication available at no cost means more Medicaid members will have a meaningful chance to receive services and support to improve their health and well-being.”

HHS has worked with the ND Board on Pharmacy to create the standing order, it will be in effect for one year and needs to be renewed annually. The agency sent a written communication to all enrolled pharmacies with instructions.

ND Medicaid has paid for over 200 prescriptions of naloxone in three months, according to agency data.

“By working together and focusing on prevention, treatment, and recovery, we can continue to address the opioid crisis,” said Pamela Sagness, the Behavioral Health executive director. “Increasing access to naloxone for Medicaid members is a step in the right direction.”

An overdose needs immediate medical attention, individuals who show signs and symptoms of being unresponsive and/or heartbeat or breathing being slow or stopped, limp body with fingernails or lips having a blue tinge, and vomiting or making gurgling noises may be experiencing a drug overdose. If these signs and symptoms are observed, 911 should be called immediately, and administer naloxone if it’s available.