NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The winners of the third annual Name-A-Plow contest have been selected.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the contest allows North Dakota residents to submit names for snowplows.

There were a total of 1,153 name ideas submitted and considered, those names were narrowed down by district, and then NDDOT employees voted for the winners.

The winners will get the chance to meet the operator of the plow and have the winning name displayed on the plow during the winter season.

The winners are:

Williston District: Alice Scooper

Minot District: Buzz Iceclear

Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler

Grand Forks District: Blizzard of Oz

Fargo District: Sno’ Problem

Valley City District: Drift Busters

Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie

Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie

For more information about winter driving, the app, and the contest, you can visit this website.