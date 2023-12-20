NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The winners of the third annual Name-A-Plow contest have been selected.
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the contest allows North Dakota residents to submit names for snowplows.
There were a total of 1,153 name ideas submitted and considered, those names were narrowed down by district, and then NDDOT employees voted for the winners.
The winners will get the chance to meet the operator of the plow and have the winning name displayed on the plow during the winter season.
The winners are:
- Williston District: Alice Scooper
- Minot District: Buzz Iceclear
- Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler
- Grand Forks District: Blizzard of Oz
- Fargo District: Sno’ Problem
- Valley City District: Drift Busters
- Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie
- Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie
For more information about winter driving, the app, and the contest, you can visit this website.