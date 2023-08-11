NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) wants to use Friday’s date, 8/11, as a reminder to call 811 before digging projects start.

According to a news release, the number needs to be called first to have underground utility lines marked since the lines are often damaged because people don’t call.

When people call 811, they are connected to a local call center that notifies the correct utility company of the intent to dig. Requests can also be made online. This is a free service.

Professional locators are sent to the digging site to mark the locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both.

Hitting a single line can cause injury, incur repair costs, fines, and inconvenient outages, so make sure to call 811, no matter the size of the project. This includes a mailbox, a deck, planting a tree, or laying a patio.

“On August 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to contact 811 a few days before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said MDU Director of Operation Services Mike Schoepp. “We rely on important utilities to connect us and keep us safe at home, so contacting 811 is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so you can dig safety.”

The depth of utility lines can also vary depending on erosion, previous projects, and uneven surfaces, so the lines need to be marked to avoid the risk of hitting an underground line.