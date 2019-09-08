National Cemetery Opens in Harwood

Live Now
WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– North Dakota has its first National Cemetery, and today was the grand opening.

Dozens of veterans, dignitaries, and people from the community gathered this morning to witness history being made in Harwood.

The Fargo National Cemetery will join the other 103 across the U.S that will host the remains of veterans and their spouses. There’s room for 3,000 predicted over the next ten years.

Veteran, Randy Reeves, says this is a place that our heroes will be remembered forever.

The U.S. Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs expressed, “Thank you for honoring both those who served but also remember not to forget and take care of and honor those who are left behind.”

The first burials are expected sometime next month.

