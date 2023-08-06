NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Today we honor our closest allies and sometimes rivals on National Sisters Day.

From childhood to adulthood, sisters share a special bond. They’re our playmates, confidantes, and sometimes partners in crime.

Let’s not forget about famous sisters who’ve made a mark in various fields. The Brontë sisters, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne, who each wrote classic novels despite the hardships they faced in the 19th century. Or Serena and Venus Williams, sisters who’ve dominated the world of tennis with their powerful play and fierce competition.

Here’s a fun fact: Did you know that the world’s oldest sisters are the 3 D’Cruz sisters from India?

They’ve earned a Guinness World Record with their combined age of over 300 years!

On this day, celebrate your sister or someone who feels like a sister. Share a memory, a laugh, or even a root beer float in their honor.