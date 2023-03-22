(KXNET) — The 2023 North Dakota Governor’s Military Ball took place on Saturday, March 18, and announced some achievements.

According to a news release, roughly 220 North Dakota National Guard members, spouses, friends, and other civilian guests attended the formal event.

Remarks by Governor Doug Burgum and the Commander in Chief of the North Dakota National Guard and award presentations were given during the formal portion of the evening.

“The incredible work that is being done, both here and abroad, by our North Dakota National Guard doesn’t go unnoticed,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful that night after night, day after day, the call to duty by this group and our communities across the state who support them has always been met at the highest level.”

The 188th Army Band Bras Quintet played patriotic music for the formal portion. The Bismarck Mandan Northern Lights Chorus sang the national anthem along with each military branch’s official service songs.

The emcee led traditional toasts that included a tribute to POW/MISa and a rendering of Taps.

Awards were presented after dinner by Burgum and the North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, with the recognition of achievements.

“The Governor’s Military Ball is a great event that allows us to bring our entire team together and celebrate a great year of accomplishments,” Dohrmann remarked. He mentioned the great support that’s provided by the state’s legislature and by members of the military affairs committee.

Dohrmann thanked the Guard’s honorary commanders and the support provided by employers across the state.

The Governor’s Military Ball ended with a dance.

Awards and Recognition

North Dakota Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition: Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Category: Winner: Sgt. Deyton Slama, 817th Engineer Company Runner-up: Sgt. Benjamin Snyder, 818th Engineer Company Soldier Category: Winner: Sgt. Sean Jones, North Dakota Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Runner-up: Spc. Gannon Miller, 818th Engineer Company

North Dakota Air National Guard’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year: Airmen of the Year: Senior Airman Maria Sornsin, 119th Mission Support Group NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Taylor Wolford, 119th Operations Group Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Erica Carruth, 119th Mission Support Group

2023 National Guard Association of North Dakota Awards: Warrant Officer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Mahon, 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment Air National Guard Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Cody Chick, 119th Mission Support Group Army National Guard Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Connor Kelley, 426th Signal Company Air National Guard Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Daniel Sly, 119th Mission Support Group Army National Guard Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Alan Roerich, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Roughrider Award: Sgt. 1st Clasee Chuck Votava

North Dakota National Guard Families of the Year: Air National Guard: Master Sgt. Taylor Wolford and Master Sgt. Laura Wolford Family Army National Guard: Sgt. Kristy and Ran Mahoney Family Youth Volunteer Award: Hailey McEvers In addition to serving as the president of the North Dakota National Guard’s teen Coundil, McEvers logged over 158 volunteer hours assisting military families as a junior camp counselor. Legendary Award: Josie Stockie Stockie served as leader of the Family Readiness Group during the 2021-2022 deployment of about 225 Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery regiment to the National Capital Region.

North Dakota National Guard Bridge Builder Award: Kramer Chevrolet and Subaru More than a decade of support to the North Dakota National Guard Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund which benefits Guard Soldiers and Airmen in need.

Always Ready, Always There Award: Mrs. Connie Sprynczynatyk For her exemplary support to the military to include serving as North Dakota’s Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from 2011-2021.

ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) Freedom Award: Gate City Bank The Freedom Award is ESGR’s highest honor with only 15 employers nationwide being recognized with the award.

