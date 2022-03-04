As a part of an exercise, the North Dakota National Guard, along with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, is keeping a close eye on the southeastern part of the state for potential flooding.

“The James River, as well as the Cheyenne River, and the three rivers that we are looking at,” said Deputy Director of Domestic Operations for the North Dakota National Guard, Lt. Matt Carman said.

The exercise is all simulated training, but the responses are acted upon as if it is actually happening.

For this exercise, the National Guard and North Dakota Department of Emergency Services receive a scenario and it’s up to them to provide the best outcome.

“We’re trying to keep this as realistic as we can because, we use a term in the Army, you train as you fight,” Carman said.

Realism consists of calls from victims trapped in their homes and crying out for help as raging waters enter their homes.

“’Hey, I’m trapped, I need help.’ We have done that, and we know we have our partners with the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol,” Exercise Officer Larry Regorrah said.

That’s where the help comes from the National Guard.

“Our request has been for sandbagging, to either assist in making sandbags, transporting sandbags and placing sandbags in a town to protect infrastructure,” Carman said.

Public information getting relayed is another aspect of the training.

“This is what you do if your home is flooding. If you need to evacuate, this is what you should do. This is where you should go,” Regorrah said.

The mission is called Operation Niagara.

“We’re not physically rolling cars or flying airplanes or helicopters. We’re simulating that,” Regorrah said.

“This can apply to any scenario that the National Guard is called for. We go through this and train for this because no matter what is requested, the process in the command control we have here is the same,” Carman said.

Once the exercise is completed and reviewed it is then repeated to determine if the teams have improved.

While North Dakota is not expecting major flooding this year, officials said regularly scheduled exercises like this one provide opportunities for agencies to work together to review and improve their response processes.

Exercises will wrap up on Sunday.