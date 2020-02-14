National Guard Prepares for Spring Flooding

Spring and the threat of flooding are inching closer. That’s why the North Dakota national guard spent the day preparing for the threat of rising water.

About 50 guardsmen filled a room in Jamestown to talk about what needs to be done in the case spring flooding does happen.

“What we want to do is have some level of preparedness for our mobilization and our ability to respond. And we understand this flood fight may be a little bit different than the ones we’ve had in the past,” shared Army National Guard Commander Leo Ryan.

A huge map of the state lies in the middle of the room to represent four different response teams based on the state’s major river basins.

“During this training scenario, we’ve kind of broken it down by river basin. The Red River Basin and then the James Basin. And we’re kinda focused because in the eastern part of the state right now national weather service is suggesting there’s more water impact potential there,” shared National Guard Director of Military Support Tad Schauer.

They then talked about possible scenarios that could happen this spring such as ice jams and re-enforcing levies.

After presenting each scenario, they spoke about the actions that will have to happen like lending equipment, sandbags and conducting evacuations.

“We don’t want to be late in a time of a need. So we try to spend the time that we have to prepare for these types of situations. And so today is just our time to get together as a team to make sure that we’re all communicating, coordinating effectively so that we can provide the most effective response,” said Schauer.

Prior to Thursday’s training, a meeting took place to create the various flood scenarios that were presented.

If spring flooding does occur, guardsmen can be sent to any part of the state to assist with relief efforts.