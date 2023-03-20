(KXNET) — Poison Prevention Week is nationally recognized during the week of March 19-25. This year’s theme is ‘When poison happens, we’re here for you,’ and it hopes to raise awareness of the danger of poisons and provide appropriate resources.

According to a news release, this week, the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) want to do its own part in sharing information about resources that are available to families in the event of a poisoning.

HHS wants people to know that poison centers are available 24/7 for questions and emergencies. Even though almost half of the calls to poison centers in the state are about kids, poisonings in teens and adults are actually the more serious cases. This makes it a good thing poison centers have information for people of all ages.

90% of poisonings in the US each year happen at home, and more than 60% of people who call the Poison Help number get the help and guidance they need without a trip to the doctor or hospital. Poisonings can be prevented with the safe use, storage, and disposal of products and medications — and of course, proper help in the event of things going awry.

Everyone should add Poison Help to their important phone number directory or contact list. Wherever you are, you can call 1-800-222-1222 and get help from highly trained poison specialists who have the most current information regarding treatment recommendations.

Poison prevention tips and materials can be found online.