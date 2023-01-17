NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — More than 50% of North Dakota parents are looking to change their child’s education. But some are unaware of what their options are.

The National School Choice Awareness program has been around since 2011. But Governor Doug Burgum recently issued a proclamation recognizing next week, January 22 through 28, as North Dakota’s School Choice Week.

Next week, more than 40 North Dakotan schools are planning to join in on the national celebration by hosting rallies, contests, talent shows, and more.

“The week is a time where we make information available to parents directly through our work at the foundation and also work with schools and organizations to plan events that parents can go to and connect the dots between those theoretical options and what might be happening in their hometown with schools they’re interested in,” said Shelby Doyle, the vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

During National School Choice Awareness week, parents are able to learn about other options for their child’s education.

In North Dakota, options to change your child’s school can be limited since many schools are located in rural areas. However, there are still choices.

They can choose if they would like their child to attend a public school, private school, or online homeschooling. But why would a parent want to make the change for their kids?

“What’s interesting is they are not generally unsatisfied with the school they’re already attending. So, they’re saying, ‘this school’s fine, there’s nothing inherently wrong with it, but I want a better fit and a higher quality match for my kid.’ So, that’s the number one reason. Number two is school safety. And number three is the details of what they’re actually being taught or the learning style in the school,” said Doyle.

If you want to learn more about National School Choice Week, or how you can change your child’s education in our state, visit their website.