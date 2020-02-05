Native American activists launch get-out-the-vote campaign

Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, addresses a crowd of Native American activists and others on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. The group has launched its voter awareness and turnout drive in an effort to build on work begun years ago when American Indians challenged the state’s voter identification requirements as an unfair burden and an attempt to suppress the Native American vote. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)

Native American activists in North Dakota are launching a voter awareness and turnout drive just a few weeks before the state’s presidential preference caucuses.

Activists say they want to build on work begun in 2018 when they unsuccessfully challenged the state’s voter ID law as an unfair burden on people who live on reservations but don’t have street addresses.

The privately-funded nonprofit will focus on the state’s five American Indian reservations and some urban areas of North Dakota.

Executive director Nicole Donaghy says the group also will work to identify issues that affect tribal communities.