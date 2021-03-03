NC man delivering school bus to Canada falls asleep while driving, crashes in Churchs Ferry

A North Carolina man delivering a school bus to a school in Canada fell asleep while driving and rolled several times Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving just south of Churchs Ferry around 9 a.m. when he fell asleep. He ran off the road, corrected and came across both lanes of traffic, overcorrected and spun into a ditch, then rolled several times.

Police say no one else was on the bus.

The driver sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital in Devils Lake.