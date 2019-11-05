ND 4th graders asked to create ‘I Voted’ sticker

North Dakota 4th graders have been challenged to design a new “I Voted” sticker for use in the 2020 election and future elections.

The contest, launched by the North Dakota County Auditors Association, is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of elections and the role counties play in elections.

North Dakota fourth grade students are encouraged to create a color design for the stickers using a form distributed to schools or using a form that can be downloaded from ndaco.org/sticker-contest. The design must include the words: “I Voted” and the design must fit in the oval on the form.

Entries can be provided to the county auditor or emailed directly to contest@ndaco.org by December 20, 2019. County Auditors will select one submission from their county to forward onto the statewide competition.  The winning design will be announced in April 2020 during County Government month.  The “I Voted Sticker” will be used starting in the June 2020 election.

