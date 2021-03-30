ND active COVID cases top 1,000 again for the first time since January 29

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,880.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,044 as of March 29. That’s up 123 cases from March 28.

Statewide active positives have topped the 1,000 mark again for the first time since January 29. At that time, active positives were 1,022.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,427 and had been declining since then until about February 28, when active positives were 558. The numbers have been rising since then.

Of the new positives:

124 were in Cass County

28 were in Grand Forks County

15 were in Burleigh County

15 were in Ward County

5 were in Stark County

4 were in Morton County

3 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,208 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 14 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 100,370 people are considered recovered from the 102,880 positive cases, an increase of 94 from March 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 29 (94) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (245).

Hospitalizations

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 29, down 3 from March 28. A total of 3,933 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.