ND among 38 states affected by Salmonella Newport outbreak

North Dakota is now among the 38 states apparently affected by a salmonella outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three people in North Dakota have been confirmed as being infected with a strain of Salmonella Newport. There’s no word on where in the state the three people affected reside.

A total of 212 people nationwide are reported ill from the Salmonella Newport strain, with 31 hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, a specific food, grocery store or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of the outbreak. As a result, at this point, the CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating any specific foods or that retailers stop selling any specific foods.

The CDC says the investigation is ongoing.