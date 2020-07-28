ND among several states with residents receiving unsolicited seeds from China

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

Several states across the country, along with North Dakota, have residents who are reportedly receiving unsolicited packages from China containing seeds.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced Monday that if you receive a package containing seeds, to immediately contact them through phone or email.

The department says it’s unsure of why residents are receiving the seeds, whether accidental or intentional, but they do want the public to know there are many different possibilities for their purpose.

“They could be seeds that have maybe a plant disease associated with them maybe it’s something that could make animals vulnerable to any type of infection or disease that’s associated with that plant,” Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

To learn more and how to contact the Department of Agriculture, click here.