MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Does your child have a hunter’s aim? Why not put it to the test at the NASP State Tournament?

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will be hosting its state tournament on March 17-18 at the State Fair Center in Minot. The event consists of both team and individual competitions in elementary, middle, and high school divisions, and feature bullseye, 3-D, and varsity shooting. $40,000 dollars in prizes will be awarded during the tournament, including $20,000 in higher education scholarships.

Admission and entry into the state tournament, as well as all other local and regional NASP tournaments, are open for any student in grades 4-12 who attends a school that offers NASP lessons during the day. A certified NASP archery instructor must preregister participants for all NASP competitions.

To learn more information about the NASP, or to find out if your child’s school participates in the program, contact State Coordinator Jeff Long at jrlong@nd.goc, or call 701-328-6322. A complete listing of all official tournaments in North Dakota can be found on this page.