ND Army National Guard aviators to assist with Southwest border protection

BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the North Dakota National Guard, says N.D. Army National Guard aviators are heading to Arizona to support the border security missions of the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

The 14 soldiers are bringing and manning two helicopters — a UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72A Lakota. The aircraft and assigned crews will work for periods of 45 or 90 days, depending on full-time status and personnel and aircraft availability.

“The different terrain and austere environmental conditions at the border will provide diverse experiences for our aviation and maintenance crews not available here in North Dakota,” said Dohrmann. “This deployment will improve the overall proficiency and professionalism of the soldiers involved.”

The Black Hawk helicopter’s principal mission is air movement while the Lakota aircraft is used primarily for reconnaissance and surveillance.

The N.D. National Guard has been supporting security operations at the southwest border since 2012.