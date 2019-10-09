ND Army National Guard aviators to assist with Southwest border protection

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Dakota National Guard

BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the North Dakota National Guard, says N.D. Army National Guard aviators are heading to Arizona to support the border security missions of the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

The 14 soldiers are bringing and manning two helicopters — a UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72A Lakota. The aircraft and assigned crews will work for periods of 45 or 90 days, depending on full-time status and personnel and aircraft availability.

“The different terrain and austere environmental conditions at the border will provide diverse experiences for our aviation and maintenance crews not available here in North Dakota,” said Dohrmann. “This deployment will improve the overall proficiency and professionalism of the soldiers involved.”

The Black Hawk helicopter’s principal mission is air movement while the Lakota aircraft is used primarily for reconnaissance and surveillance.

The N.D. National Guard has been supporting security operations at the southwest border since 2012.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?"

Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold"

High School Volleyball Oct. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 8"

Grant Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Awarded"

Lung Illness Death Cases Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lung Illness Death Cases Rise"

Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"

Pet Boarding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Boarding"

Williston 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston 1"

Fire Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Open House"

Halloween House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween House"

Adaptive Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Gaming"

Car Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Snow Prep"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8"

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge