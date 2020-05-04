Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND arts and cultural groups can now sign up for short-term COVID-19 relief

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) has received emergency funding to help provide short-term relief to those in the arts, cultural and creative industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus is on organizations and nonprofits, particularly those dependent on revenue from admissions, ticket sales and other sources of earned income.

Individual artists who qualify are eligible for $500 or $1,000.

Arts and culture nonprofits that qualify are eligible for $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000.

A total of $371,700 is available through the program, primarily funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. $225,000 will be allocated to current NDCA Institutional Support grantees.

The window to apply for the funds opened May 4 and closes May 18.

To apply, download the guidelines and complete all portions of the PDF application found at http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/ndca-cares-act-fund-grant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge