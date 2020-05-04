ND arts and cultural groups can now sign up for short-term COVID-19 relief

The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) has received emergency funding to help provide short-term relief to those in the arts, cultural and creative industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus is on organizations and nonprofits, particularly those dependent on revenue from admissions, ticket sales and other sources of earned income.

Individual artists who qualify are eligible for $500 or $1,000.

Arts and culture nonprofits that qualify are eligible for $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000.

A total of $371,700 is available through the program, primarily funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. $225,000 will be allocated to current NDCA Institutional Support grantees.

The window to apply for the funds opened May 4 and closes May 18.

To apply, download the guidelines and complete all portions of the PDF application found at http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/ndca-cares-act-fund-grant.