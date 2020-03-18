ND Attorney General: Beware of coronavirus scams

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning residents to be on the lookout for scam artists taking advantage of the current coronavirus emergency.

The state’s consumer protection division warns other states have already seen scams using the coronavirus, including a report of one scam involving a supposed automatic credit or bank charge for a coronavirus test kit which can only be canceled and refunded if the unsuspecting victim will “verify” their account information and mailing address.

“We see a surge in scams after every natural disaster, large and small, so it doesn’t surprise me that scam artists would try using this global pandemic in their efforts to prey on potential victims,” said Stenehjem. “A healthy dose of skepticism will help stop the scam artists in their tracks.”

Stenehjem offered the following tips to help North Dakotans to avoid scams: