BREAKING NEWS: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was admitted to the hospital early Friday morning.

A spokesman said Stenehjem went to Sanford Medical Center before the start of office hours this morning.

No other details are yet available on his condition.

In December 2021, Stenehjem announced he would not seek re-election for a seventh term as North Dakota Attorney General, an office he first won in the 2000 election and held for the next two decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.