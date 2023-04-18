BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 North Dakota Autism Spectrum Disorders Conference kicked off on Tuesday, April 18. During the conference, organizations from across the state band together each year to provide training and promote autism awareness.

“The purpose of the conference is the show that having autism is not scary,” explained the Department of Health and Human Services State Autism Coordinator, Katherine Barchenger. “That it’s an everyday thing that everyone in the community can deal with and work with.”

Because there are difficult levels of ASD, the needs of someone diagnosed with autism aren’t always the same — and this means that more care is needed to best assist them.

“I think it’s difficult in trying to figure out if there is an autism diagnosis or not,” Barchenger stated. “But when dealing with a human being, you just deal with what they have at that time and that place.”

Learning disabilities and mental deficiencies are not topics regularly talked about in the open — so having conferences like this one helps to open the doors of communication.

“I think it opens up the ability to talk about it,” Barchenger stated. “To ask questions and to look out for help, and not to just put them in silos and say, ‘this is as far as we can go’. It’s opening doors so that we can go to the next step — to be living in your own apartment, to living in your own community.”

Mickey Rowe, a man diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), was one of the conference’s keynote speakers. He says it’s past time to start talking about ASD and other disorders, such as ADHD.

“It’s so amazing to be here, and be around so many incredible, brilliant people so that we can start moving towards autism acceptance,” said Rowe. “Looking at disability differently, where we don’t just see autism as a problem with an individual that needs to change, but instead we realize we are all so needed — all of our differences,” said Rowe.

The conference helps show that people with an Autism Spectrum Disorder shouldn’t be viewed as a problem. In fact, those with ASD can be quite brilliant at problem-solving.

“The other thing I also like to remind people is I think people with disabilities or people with autism are some of the best creative problem solvers in the whole world,” stated Rowe, “because we have to be creative problem solvers every single day to help us navigate a world that wasn’t necessarily designed with us in mind.”

It’s also important to not just learn about the good things of those with ASD — but to also understand their weaknesses and how better to address them.

“It’s so great that we can learn about our differences in a way where we are learning about our strengths,” Rowe continued, “and also learning about the things that might take more work for us, or be more challenging for someone who is autistic.”

The Conference started almost 10 years ago. 2023 marks the first in-person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic began.