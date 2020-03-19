Coronavirus

ND businesses affected by virus encouraged to prepare SBA Disaster Loan applications

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is urging businesses experiencing or forecasting financial issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic to start preparing a Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan application.  

The SBA announced March 12 the availability of $7 billion to assist small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. The SBA will provide up to $2 million per company in low-interest loans to support working capital requirements and other needs.  

“We have been advised that applications are approved on a first come, first serve basis,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Time is of the essence to ensure North Dakota business applications are received and processed before an expected influx of other states.” 

To apply online, businesses will be required to set-up a user account. Those wishing to create an account should visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Account/Register1 

The applications require additional documents. Businesses wishing to apply for the loan should take proactive measures by gathering documents and additional information necessary to process the application.  The process and required documents are described in the following link:   

More information about resources for businesses affected by COVID-19 can be found on The North Dakota Department of Commerce Business and Employer Resources web page at business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

END PROPERTY TAX

Thumbnail for the video titled "END PROPERTY TAX"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge