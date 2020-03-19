ND businesses affected by virus encouraged to prepare SBA Disaster Loan applications

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is urging businesses experiencing or forecasting financial issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic to start preparing a Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan application.

The SBA announced March 12 the availability of $7 billion to assist small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. The SBA will provide up to $2 million per company in low-interest loans to support working capital requirements and other needs.

“We have been advised that applications are approved on a first come, first serve basis,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Time is of the essence to ensure North Dakota business applications are received and processed before an expected influx of other states.”

To apply online, businesses will be required to set-up a user account. Those wishing to create an account should visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Account/Register1

The applications require additional documents. Businesses wishing to apply for the loan should take proactive measures by gathering documents and additional information necessary to process the application. The process and required documents are described in the following link:

More information about resources for businesses affected by COVID-19 can be found on The North Dakota Department of Commerce Business and Employer Resources web page at business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/