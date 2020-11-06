ND child with COVID-19 is also first in state with rare inflammatory condition known as MIS-C

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, in a child with COVID-19.

MIS-C is a rare condition where different parts of a child’s body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Children with MIS-C have symptoms such as persistent fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

The long-term effects of the disease are unknown.

North Dakota Department of Health officials said the child has been discharged from the hospital and is currently resting at home. Officials did not release the age or gender of the child, where the child lives or how he or she might have contracted the virus.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 can impact people of any age, even children,” said Health Department Field Medical Officer and Pediatrician Joan Connell. “The best way to help prevent your child from getting MIS-C is to take action to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus and teach your child how to do the same.”

Connell says MIS-C may begin weeks after a child is infected or exposed to someone with COVID-19. It is not known yet what causes MIS-C, but many children with MIS-C have had either a positive test result for the SARS-CoV-2 virus or have been around someone with COVID-19.

Parents should contact a health care provider if their child has symptoms of MIS-C and should seek emergency care if their child has trouble breathing, pain or pressure in their chest that will not go away, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain.

As of Oct. 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of 1,163 confirmed cases of MIS-C and 20 deaths in the United States. Additional cases are under investigation.

Cases have occurred in children ages 1 to 20, with most patients between 1 and 14 years of age.

For more information about MIS-C and COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/mis-c/index.html.