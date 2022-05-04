BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

WBI Energy is a unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group. The company says the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs.

The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline, hoping to spur industrial development. The head of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says only Viking Gas Transmission applied for the grants.