ND lawmakers appear to be safe from the protests in DC

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid the chaotic scene of protests, clashes with police and an invasion of the U.S. Capitol, North Dakota’s congressional delegation appears to be safe at this point.

Senator Kevin Cramer tweeted, “I’m safe and in a secure location. Violence is never okay, and what is happening is abhorrent. It must end and be condemned immediately.”

Representative Kelly Armstrong tweeted, “Thank you to the Capitol police and all law enforcement. Rioting is not protesting. This needs to stop. Now.”

Senator John Hoeven tweeted, “We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encourage respect for the rule of law. We are grateful to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their dedication as they work to restore order.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

