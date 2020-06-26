ND Country Fest postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus
The annual North Dakota Country Fest has been canceled for 2020, and moved to July 8-10, 2021.

The reason: COVID-19 concerns over trying to hold a large gathering while maintaining the health and safety of fans, artists, crew, staff and sponsors.

Those who have already purchased passes for the 2020 festival have two choices, according to event organizers: Do nothing and the 2020 passes will be honored at the 2021 festival, or request a full refund for the admission and camping passes.

Those seeking refunds will be able to do so between July 1 and July 14.

Refunds will then be processed July 15 through July 24 to the original purchasers.

“We promiised you the Social Event of the Summer and our biggest lineup yet,” festival organizers said in a statement. “We will be together again in 2021!”

