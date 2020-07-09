ND COVID-19 cases pass the 4,000 mark — 99 new cases reported in ND for July 8

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 8, bringing the statewide total to 4,070.

It’s the highest number of new cases since 95 were reported on May 20.

Of the new cases, 23 were in Burleigh County and 5 were in Morton County.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 85 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,464 people are considered recovered from the 4,070 positive cases, an increase of 17 people from July 7.

This means there are actually 521 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 8, the most active cases since 543 were reported on May 27.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22. The highest number of active cases was 687 on May 23.

It also means 85 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 8 (17) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (99).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 8, up 4 from July 7. A total of 257 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 3 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley and Logan.

Cass County (2,402 cases) and Grand Forks County (412 cases) account for 69 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 59 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (385 cases) and Morton County (121 cases) together account for 11 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 85 cases.

Ward County has 67 cases, Stutsman County has 66 cases, Williams County has 59 cases and Mountrasil County has 55.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 117,849 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 113,779 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,495 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,434 cases) and household contact (778 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.