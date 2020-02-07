ND crime bureau loses K-9 agent

(AP) — The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has lost its K-9 agent after just two months on the job.

The two-year-old yellow Labrador named Hex collapsed and died last week in Fargo after helping his handler serve a search warrant.

At a recent checkup, a veterinarian found some heart troubles and further tests revealed an inoperable cancerous growth inside his heart wall.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says Hex was expected to live several more months, but collapsed and died Jan. 31

