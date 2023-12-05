NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This year, deer hunters in North Dakota enjoyed some pleasant days in the field, but according to a report from the Game and Fish Department, only around half of those who set out in search of a kill this year were successful.

After a survey of hunters who drew a deer tag this year, the department states that just over 50% of the surveyed individuals harvested a deer in November.

This continues a downward trend from 2020 when North Dakota hunters had about a 67% success rate.

One of the toughest places to hunt was 2J1, north of Bismarck and east of Highway 83, where only around 34% of hunters shot a deer.

Fortunately, there is still a chance that hunters who could not catch their quarry this season will have a successful hunt next year.

Game and Fish’s Assistant Wildlife Division Chief Bill Haase says that a late start to winter is a good sign for deer harvests in the future.

“The deer that survived are in good condition right now,” Haase explained. “Really, their fat reserves are key, and that’s something that’s going to deplete throughout the winter. How harsh the winter is, and the conditions that they’re exposed to will determine how long they’re going to last.”

There are still multiple chances for North Dakotan hunters to kill their prize catch over the next few months.

Deer muzzleloader season closes on December 17, and deer bow season is open until January 7.

In order to help ensure that herds are as populous as possible for 2024, successful hunters are encouraged to send in samples of their deer to the Game and Fish to be tested for chronic wasting disease.