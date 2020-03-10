ND Democratic caucus start time befuddles some voters

(AP) — Voting is underway in North Dakota’s so-called “firehouse caucuses,” and a change in procedure threw some people for a loop.

The state shifted this year away from a traditional caucus format that calls for an evening meeting and rounds of balloting. Instead, North Dakota voters can show up at several locations around the state — that’s where the “firehouse” label comes from — and cast a ballot and leave.

On the Democratic side, voters have 14 locations at which to vote and can cast their ballots from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some people eager to vote in the Democratic race showed up at the Fargo location hours before the 11 a.m. start.

One of them said it was frustrating to find the site didn’t open until 11.

State Democratic Party spokesman Alex Rohr says the caucus hours were “the best timeframe we had with the volunteer force we have.” He noted that Republicans’ caucus sites are operating from 5 to 8 p.m.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are vying on the Democratic ballot. Donald Trump is unopposed on the Republican side.

