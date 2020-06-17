Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND Democrats call for special session to allocate remaining CARES Act funding for state

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1021 ND Legislature_1548105729112.png.jpg

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL House and Senate Caucuses today called for a special session to ensure that the remainder of $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding is allocated fairly across North Dakota and used to address the pandemic economy.

During a news conference, four Democratic lawmakers offered a $1 billion transportation bonding bill that would ensure counties, townships and cities receive $230 million in Prairie Dog funding they are planning on while freeing up $770 million for infrastructure projects statewide.

The bonding infrastructure plan also frees up money for priority needs that can’t be bonded for, such as education, human service, and other government functions as the state faces likely budget cuts.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission is expected to vote on spending $400 million of the $1.25 billion federal CARES Act funding Thursday, June 18, with a Legislative Budget Section meeting following the next week.

“No formal process for public input exists for spending $1.25 billion in federal money, compared to our general fund appropriation of $4.8 billion,” said District 11 Senator Tim Mathern, Fargo. “Fourteen districts are completely left out of the process. Citizens deserve to be involved in how we spend this money to recover from the pandemic.”

“The depressed ag economy is being compounded by serious road conditions throughout the state,” added Dist. 24 Senator Larry Robinson, Valley City. “In our particular area of the state, we have road conditions that are in such disrepair that our farmers can’t get to their fields to harvest the 2019 crop so they can put in the 2020 crop. This is a high, high priority, and our farmers are asking for help.”

Other Democratic lawmakers speaking at the news conference were Dist. 9 Rep. Marvin Nelson, Rolla, and Dist. 44 Rep. and House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, Fargo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge