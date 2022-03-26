MINOT, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Democrats have finished endorsements for several statewide candidates but the party failed to recruit contenders for secretary of state and tax commissioner.

Democrats endorsed University of Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen for the U.S. Senate. Democrats also voted to back Mark Haugen of Bismarck for the U.S. House.

Delegates backed Velva native Trygve Hammer for a seat on the public service commission and Timothy Lamb for attorney general. Democrats endorsed Grand Forks lawyer Timothy Lamb for attorney general.

Democrats on Friday endorsed Melanie Moniz for the second open seat on the PSC and backed attorney Fintan Dooley for state agriculture commissioner.