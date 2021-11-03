ND Department of Transportation invites you to name a snowplow

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is inviting you to name a snowplow for the upcoming winter season.

The “Name-A-Plow Contest” will take name suggestions through the end of November. At that time, the best name for a snowplow in each North Dakota service district will be chosen.

Those whose suggested names are chosen as the winners will have a chance to meet the plow operators in their districts and have their photos taken with the snowplow.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT Maintenance Director. “We hope people submit their best names and then promptly download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area.”

Contest rules:

Names submitted should be appropriate and under 15 characters.

If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.), but must include a contact name.

You can get more information on the contest at www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/communications/name-a-plow.htm