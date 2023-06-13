NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to CareerTech.org, around 12.3 million students are enrolled in CTE programs across the country. And in North Dakota, there are around 33,000 students enrolled. However, this number could be going up soon.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved North Dakota’s application for more than $68 million in funding for Career and Technical Education Centers across the state. The funding will support the construction and expansion of 13 CTE centers.

“We submitted a grant plan, a grant application in December of ’21,” said State Director of the ND Department of Career and Technical Education, Wayde Sick. “And a grant plan in, I believe, February of ’22. So it’s been a long time coming.”

Some of the centers have already begun construction, but others waited for funding approval. The state department of Career and Technical Education was given a line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota in the most recent legislative session.

“House Bill 1199, which passed and was signed by the Governor, I believe, the first or second week of February,” Sick continued. “That provided us the line of credit. So that gave us a level of stability, a level of certainty, so that we could start the bidding process for those projects that didn’t get started. And those projects that were already started could progress.”

Sick says continuing to invest in CTE programs around the state is important because it increases the access to CTE for more students, but it can also help those adults as well.

“It provides more options for students to help them do career exploration, to help them get on a career path,” Sick stated. “Part of the grant application, the expectations that the legislature put on us, is that these projects should also serve post-secondary and adults. So as these projects near completion, or are completed, this may provide workforce training opportunities for adults and for post-secondary students.”

The 13 CTE Centers include Minot Area Workforce Academy and an expanded facility for the Bismarck Public Schools’ CTE Program. Some of the centers are set to open this fall, but others will open in the fall of 2024 and 2025.