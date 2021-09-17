ND district judge pleads guilty to drunken driving charge

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo.

An attorney for Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark entered a guilty plea on her behalf to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Fargo Municipal Court. Clark did not appear in court.

The judge was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence, a $650 fine, and ordered to complete a chemical dependency evaluation.

In a statement, Clark apologized to voters, family members, and her colleagues.

