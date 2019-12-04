ND doesn’t rank well in preventing ‘elder abuse’

In this Monday, March 4, 2019 photo, Dr. Allison Magnuson, left, speaks with patient Nancy Simpson at the Pluta Cancer Center in Rochester, N.Y. Before she could start breast cancer treatment, Simpson, 80, had to walk in a straight line, count backward from 20 and repeat a silly phrase. It was part of a special kind of medical fitness test for older patients. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

When it comes to protecting its elderly citizens from physical, mental and financial abuse, North Dakota ranks in the bottom half of U.S. states

That’s according to a new data survey by personal finance website WalletHub.

Researchers surveyed the 50 states and the District of Columbia on metrics such as financial elder abuse, gross neglect, exploitation and 16 other categories. When the results were tallied, North Dakota came in at #33.

According to the data, North Dakota ranks 37th in terms of the prevalence of elder abuse and 32nd in terms of protections in place to stop elder abuse.

However, the state ranks 17th for available resources to help people suffering from elderly abuse.

There’s other bright spots for North Dakota in an otherwise dismal ranking: The state is 5th in having the most eldercare organizations and services, and 3rd in nursing home quality.

The state with the best elder care abuse protections? Massachusetts.

The state with the lowest? New Jersey.

You can read the complete survey and its methodologies here.