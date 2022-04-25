Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign throughout the month of March to encourage motorists to not drive while impaired.

According to the press release from the North Dakota Department of Transportation, of the 96 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 47 DUI arrests and 17 drug-related arrests.

The NDDOT stated that approximately one in seven adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 was for a DUI and that alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and arrests are 100% preventable.

If you’d like to learn more about safety initiatives, check out VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.