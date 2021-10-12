ND Driver in Pierce County prisoner van crash gets probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has sentenced the driver of a prisoner transport van involved in a fatal crash to probation.

Reports say that 58-year-old Geraldine Miller of Towner was driving the Pierce County van on Aug. 4 when it collided with another vehicle at an intersection between McClusky and Goodrich.

81-year-old Philemena Evenson, a passenger in the other vehicle, was killed.

Miller pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $325 in court fees.

She remains a correctional officer at the Rugby jail.