ND election day: Burgum faces voters; lawmakers seek amendments control

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Gov. Doug Burgum go before voters Tuesday looking for lopsided victories in a state with a long history of backing Republicans.

Trump remains popular in a state where oil is king. Burgum is running four years after he won his first term as a businessman looking to reinvent government.

With the pandemic running unchecked in North Dakota, Democrat Shelley Lenz has sought to make an issue of Burgum’s management.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot is an effort by legislators that would give them more control over citizen-initiated constitutional amendments (Measure 2). And a proposal to expand the size of the State Board of Higher Education and increase the term of each board member from four to six years (Measure 1).